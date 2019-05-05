More from Star Tribune
MN United
Loons play to 1-1 draw with Seattle at Allianz Field
Minnesota United remained undefeateed but 1-0-3 at Allianz Field in its inaugural season.
Sports
Kentucky Derby shocker: Country House wins via DQ
Maximum Security led the Kentucky Derby every step of the way except for the last one — into the winner's circle.
Twins
Odorizzi pitches Twins out of Yankee Stadium slump
Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings, holding New York to two hits; Mitch Garver, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz hit home runs for the Twins.
Twins
MLB-best Twins have demonstrated they know how to win - so far
The Twins have fired out to a 20-11 start, the best record in baseball. And they were just as composed Saturday while discussing their victory as they were Friday after they committed two errors in a loss.
Golf
Korhonen beats Hebert in playoff to win China Open
Mikko Korhonen of Finland held his nerve on the first playoff hole to edge Benjamin Hebert and complete his comeback to win the Volvo China Open on Sunday.