Twins
LEADING OFF: Indians minus Ramírez, Paxton-Sheffield
A look at what's happening around the majors today:MAKE DOJosé Ramírez's regular season is over. The postseason remains in play — if the Indians can…
Lynx
Taurasi's back and ready to help Phoenix make postseason run
Diana Taurasi admits she's been fortunate throughout her basketball career not to have been injured often. She was hard-pressed to remember many times she had to miss games because of an injury.
Sports
Serena, Djokovic, Federer face upstarts in US Open 2nd round
Serena Williams' matchup against 17-year-old American Caty McNally heads a lineup of second-round contests that similarly pit established champions against hungry upstarts.
Vikings
For Alliance exiles, NFL training camps have sure felt good
Karter Schult and his Salt Lake Stallions teammates were assembled one day this spring for what began innocuously as a regular position group gathering for the defensive linemen, when someone in the room glanced at his phone.
Twins
St. Louis puts win streak on the line against Milwaukee
St. Louis Cardinals (73-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-65, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack…