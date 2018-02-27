More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Minneapolis, St. Paul take turns as NCAA title towns
Four NCAA postseason events will be held in the Twin Cities thru April 7.
Wolves
Aldridge, Murray help Spurs overcome Pelicans, 98-93
The situation looked all too familiar for the beleaguered Spurs.
Gophers
Who needs 3s? Not Kentucky in 78-73 win over Davidson
Hitting a 3-pointer is as routine for a college basketball player as rolling out of bed in the morning. So imagine an entire team — one with Final Four ambitions, no less — going an entire game without making a single one.
Wolves
Blazers win 11th straight with 113-105 victory over Cavs
CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won their NBA-best 11th straight game with a 113-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
Gophers
Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62 on Thursday night, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
