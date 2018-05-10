More from Star Tribune
Twins
Hartman: Twins free-agent signings needed extra time to hit stride
Twins CBO Derek Falvey doubted Logan Morrison's and Lance Lynn's slow starts would last long.
Vikings
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia denies 1996 sex assault allegation
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia maintained his innocence and his new team said it supported him after a 1996 sexual assault allegation resurfaced Wednesday night.
MN United
Defensive lapses lead to Loons shutout loss vs. LAFC
A pair of first-half goals stood up for expansion side LAFC on Wednesday night, scoring in the 31st and 37th minute.
MN United
Loons center back Francisco Calvo on the loss to LAFC
Francisco Calvo discusses Wednesday night's match in LA.
Gophers
Point Guard U? Whalen adds Top 100-ranked guard to Gophers
Mercedes Staples had committed to Auburn, but the point guard from Utah reopened her college search after the head coach was fired and chose Minnesota.
