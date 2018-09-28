More from Star Tribune
National
A look at what the FBI's Kavanaugh investigation will entail
President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to reopen Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's background investigation after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. But what exactly the FBI will investigate still remains a mystery.
National
CBS subpoenaed by Manhattan district attorney on Moonves
CBS says it has been subpoenaed by a New York City prosecutor for information related to sexual misconduct allegations against its former chairman, Les Moonves.
National
Court upholds protection for rare bird in Colorado, Utah
A rare bird found only in Colorado and Utah will stay on the endangered species list, at least for now, a U.S. district judge said Friday.
National
Trump directs FBI to investigate Kavanaugh, delaying Senate vote
After a dramatic flurry of last-minute negotiations, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh cleared a key procedural hurdle Friday, but his confirmation prospects were still deeply uncertain as Republicans agreed to ask for a new FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations.
National
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue headlines of the week. None of these stories is legit, even though they were…
