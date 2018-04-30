More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
A bridge too low: Tall trucks threaten historic Georgia link
A historic covered bridge near Atlanta that was rebuilt after being burned down during the Civil War now faces a different foe: GPS systems.
Nation
Documents show ties between university, conservative donors
Virginia's largest public university granted the conservative Charles Koch Foundation a say in the hiring and firing of professors in exchange for millions of dollars in donations, according to newly released documents.
Variety
Wynn sues ex-salon chief quoted in sexual conduct stories
Former casino mogul Steve Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against a former Wynn Las Vegas salon director over claims attributed to the man in media reports about sexual misconduct by Wynn.
National
Court documents: Deputy was shot in the head by assailant
A Maine man confessed to a friend after shooting a sheriff's deputy in the head last week, investigators said in documents made public Monday.
Variety
James Cone, founder of black liberation theology, dies at 79
Theologian James Cone, who as a founder of black liberation theology linked Christian faith with the struggle against racism and oppression, has died. He was 79.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.