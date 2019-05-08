More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul's affordable housing efforts come into focus
A new $10M trust fund aims to make renting, buying more affordable.
Minneapolis
Noor verdict sparks outrage, disappointment within Somali community
Many say trial has widened the gulf with law enforcement.
South Metro
Minnesota Zoo moves forward with animatronic dinosaur exhibit
Exhibit's end at Valleyfair creates an opportunity for the Apple Valley facility.
Local
Live Facebook chat tackles questions about Minnesota distracted driving law
The topics varied from sensible to obscure related to the law going into effect Aug. 1.
Minneapolis
FBI: Material in Dinkytown apartment presumed to be ricin
The University of Minnesota student had come into contact with the material, but "not in a random fashion; meaning she may have been intentionally handling the material," according to the FBI statement.