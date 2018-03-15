More from Star Tribune
New video shows inaction by Parkland deputy during shooting
Authorities released surveillance video Thursday showing what happened outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people.
Afternoon forecast: Pleasant, high near 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Livestream with Vikings: Kirk Cousins press conference
Mayo surgeon's song goes viral
Mayo's Dr. Elvis Francois sang Mike Yung's hit song "Alright" while a fellow resident, Dr. William Robinson, accompanied on piano -- as an homage to patients and the stresses they encounter.
Bells, chants mark student walkouts for Parkland victims
"We shouldn't have to teach our kindergarteners to hide in a closet" was the sentiment expressed by one of many parents attending school walkouts across the Twin Cities Wednesday, including Harding High School in St. Paul and Hale Elementary School in Minneapolis.