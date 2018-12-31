More from Star Tribune
Armed man arrested in Texas, seeking to fulfill 'prophecy'
A waitress in suburban San Antonio says an armed man who said he was on his way to a church to fulfill "a prophecy" when he was arrested had asked her for directions to a church.
Vegas police search for customer who drove over manicurist
Las Vegas police are trying to identify a woman accused of using a stolen car to run over and kill a nail salon worker after failing to pay for a $35 manicure.
Lawyer: No basis for congressional race ballot fraud hearing
A lawyer for the Republican in the country's last undecided congressional race said Monday the campaign doesn't think a planned hearing aiming to root out evidence of alleged ballot fraud can happen.
Paying for Medicaid, schools will be priority for lawmakers
Big-dollar decisions about health care and education will top the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene for their 2019 sessions with a closer balance between Republicans and Democrats.
Mattis farewell to Pentagon staff: 'Hold fast' to US defense
On his final day as defense secretary, Jim Mattis on Monday urged all Pentagon employees, military and civilian, to "hold fast" in defense of the nation.
