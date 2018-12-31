A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said. Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed Sunday after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff's Office.

