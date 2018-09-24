More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
McCann, Reddick go back-to-back, Astros beat Blue Jays 5-3
The Houston Astros kept rolling on the road and moved to the brink of their second straight AL West title.
Twins
Gray crisp over 7, playoff-chasing Rox rout Phillies 10-1
Jon Gray 's right arm looked dominant again on a night when Trevor Story's appeared healed.
Vikings
MLB, NFL, NBA franchises team up for 'Rally the Vote' drive
Nine sports franchises from Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL are teaming up and asking fans to register to vote.
Twins
A's clinch playoff berth, then beat Mariners 7-3
Champagne flowed in the clubhouse as players bopped around and screamed in a wild celebration after the Oakland Athletics clinched their first playoff berth in four years.
Vikings
Winston's suspension, Bucs not saying if he's still No. 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't avoid questions about Jameis Winston's return much longer.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.