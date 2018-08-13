More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Our favorite Lindsay Whalen moments
Star Tribune reporters and columnists share their favorite moments from Whalen's playing career -- and you can add your favorite memories, too.
MN United
Keep bribes quiet for 10 years, FIFA won't punish you
FIFA has officially eradicated corruption. All it took was pressing the delete key.
Vikings
Seahawks-Raiders at Wembley as Tottenham stadium isn't ready
NFL games will be played at Wembley Stadium on three consecutive weekends for the first time because the new home being built for English Premier League club Tottenham won't be ready.
Sports
Successful Eagan soccer coach begins rare double-duty
After Bulut Ozturk led the Wildcat girls' program to three state titles in four years, he got his players' blessing to coach the boys' team as well.
Lynx
Lindsay Whalen: 'It's been a wild ride'
Lindsay Whalen announced her WNBA retirement Monday at a news conference. Whalen, a star with the Lynx and Gophers, will soon turn her full attention to coaching the Gophers women's team.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.