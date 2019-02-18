More from Star Tribune
Coal dust turns white snow black in Siberian town
A Siberian coal mining town has gotten a blanket of black snow, a regular occurrence in the region known for high industrial pollution levels.
World
Tense standoff spells endgame for Islamic State militants in Syria
The collection of tents was largely silent on a sunny winter Monday afternoon. Few people were visible, but the few out and about were calm: Two men in long robes and pants walked slowly together through the grass, a woman leisurely came out of her tent to look around, a man on a motorcycle drove toward the river.
World
Mexico to close infamous island penal colony
Mexico will close its infamous Isla Marias prison, the last island penal colony in a hemisphere once dotted with remote island jails like the one depicted in the movie "Papillon."
World
Israeli leaders' Nazi comments derail European summit
Poland on Monday withdrew from a European summit in Jerusalem, derailing the meeting and embarrassing its Israeli hosts, to protest claims by Israel's acting foreign minister that Poles collaborated with the Nazis and "suckled anti-Semitism with their mothers' milk."
World
AP Interview: Branson hopes concert saves Venezuelan lives
Billionaire Richard Branson said Monday that he hopes the concert he's throwing to rally humanitarian aid for Venezuela will save lives by raising funds for "much-needed medical help" for the crisis-torn country.
