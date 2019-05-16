More from Star Tribune
Wisconsin Court: Woman's eviction record should be removed
A Wisconsin woman whose eviction proceeding was dismissed should be granted her request to remove her record from an online public access system, the state's Appeals Court said Thursday.
National
Wisconsin justices say county can order town to rename roads
The Wisconsin Supreme Court says county officials can order a town to rename more than a quarter of its roads.
Local
Firefighter killed, 3 injured at Wisconsin transit station
A firefighter responding to a medical emergency was killed in a shooting at a Wisconsin bus station that left a police officer and two others injured, officials said.
Local
Minn. schools can't withhold diplomas because of unpaid lunch debt, Ellison says
The opinion says that existing statutes prohibit demeaning a child over an unpaid lunch debt.
Minneapolis
Before fire, Bde Maka Ska restaurant had hoped to rebound after difficult first year
Though the concession brought in less money than forecast, Park Board leaders had said Lola on the Lake stood for more than that.