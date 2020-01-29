More from Star Tribune
Trump's defense shifts to not 'impeachable' even if true
In a striking shift from President Donald Trump's claim of "perfect" dealings with Ukraine, his defense asserted at his Senate trial that a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven — could not be grounds for his impeachment.
Biden under pressure to prove he can thwart new GOP attacks
With five days until the Iowa caucuses, Joe Biden is fending off a new onslaught of GOP attacks over his son's business overseas and facing piling pressure to show Democratic voters he can handle the incoming.
Do masks offer protection from new virus? It depends
People around the world are buying up protective face masks in hopes of keeping the new virus from China at bay. Some companies have required them for employees. Schools in South Korea have told parents to equip their children with masks and hand sanitizer when they return from winter vacation.
Democratic AGs in last states to ratify ERA plan lawsuit
The Democratic attorneys general in the three states that ratified the Equal Rights Amendment long after a deadline set by Congress expired are set to unveil litigation over the proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Program with anti-gay schools loses Wells Fargo support
Wells Fargo has pulled support and another bank says it will stop donating millions of dollars to Florida's private school voucher program after reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students.