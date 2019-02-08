More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Vonn using combined as training run for last race
Lindsey Vonn is using Friday's Alpine combined race at the world championships as a training run for the final race of her career.
Golf
American Kim Kaufman leads LPGA's Vic Open by 2 strokes
American Kim Kaufman moved to the top of the leaderboard at the LPGA's Vic Open after a 7-under 66 gave her a two-stroke lead after two rounds.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup against Dallas
Milwaukee Bucks (40-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-28, 11th in the Western Conference)Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EasternBOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads…
Wolves
New Orleans faces Minnesota on home skid
Minnesota Timberwolves (25-29, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-31, 13th in the Western Conference)New Orleans; Friday, 9 p.m. EasternBOTTOM LINE: New…
Wolves
Rinse, repeat: Same-look Wolves turn in same result
The Magic on Thursday started hot, shooting 65 percent in the first half, and never really cooled off sending the Wolves to a third consecutive loss.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.