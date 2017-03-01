More from Star Tribune
Signing Cousins will require nimble salary-cap managament by Vikings
The bold move to sign Kirk Cousins came after the Vikings have shown two things: They can win without quarterback stability and with an ongoing inability to solve their most enduring problem.
Real Madrid faces Juventus in Champions League quarterfinals
Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals in a repeat of last season's final.
'All in.' Vikings, Cousins send $84 million message to NFL
Kirk Cousins became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback on Thursday afternoon. But he's hoping the three-year contract is the start of a relationship that lasts much longer.
Morocco struggles to stay in 2026 cup contest vs Americans
FIFA is struggling to move on from the most tainted chapter in its history, even as it attempts to award another World Cup.With less than…
Craig: Satisfaction guaranteed? Cousins' contract might not become NFL trend
Kirk Cousins' contract is unprecedented, but such secure deals might not be the wave of the future.
