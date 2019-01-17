More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Minnetonka schools, Jewish community denounce photo of Nazi salute, sign
An image depicting two Minnetonka High School students spread on social media, prompting a note from the district.
Minneapolis
Final Four will cost stadium millions more than Super Bowl
The stadium authority paid $627,000 out-of-pocket for the Super Bowl last winter. Chairman Michael Vekich would say only of the expected NCAA bill: "It's a lot larger — I'll leave it at that."
Local
One dead after SUV plunges through ice in western Wisconsin's Polk County
The man driving the SUV with Minnesota plates was taken to St. Croix Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
West Metro
Ruling: Deputy justified in shooting defiant man with knife in Crystal home
The standoff lasted about 3 hours as authorities tried to get the domestic abuse suspect to drop his weapon.
Local
Charges against mom reveal how 2-year-old landed on Mankato road still in car seat
A trailing motorist captured the incident on video. It's been viewed more than 1.2 million times on Facebook.
