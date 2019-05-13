More from Star Tribune
National
Dems say Trump, GOP, twisting Tlaib's Holocaust remarks
Democrats on Monday defended a freshman member of their ranks after President Donald Trump and his allies mischaracterized her remarks about the Holocaust to accuse her of anti-Semitism.
TV & Media
Jessica Hecht having 'Special' moment thanks to Netflix show
Actress Jessica Hecht, best known to the world for her supporting roles in "Friends" and "Breaking Bad," was riding the subway in New York and someone was staring at her.
Celebrities
Reactions to the death of Doris Day
Tributes to Doris Day, who died Monday at age 97.
TV & Media
'Empire' to get 1 more season on Fox amid schedule shake-up
"Empire" will return for its final season this fall on Fox — with Jussie Smollett a question mark — and should count itself lucky.
National
APNewsBreak: SEAL war crime defense says prosecutors spied
Military prosecutors in the case of a Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017 installed tracking software in emails sent to defense lawyers and a reporter in an apparent attempt to discover who was leaking information to the media, according to lawyers who told The Associated Press that they received the corrupted messages.