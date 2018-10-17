More from Star Tribune
Local Judge denies Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed and redact 'sensitive' information
World
The Latest: May says Brexit deal possible within weeks
The Latest on Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union (all times local):
World
AP Explains: Why Congo's latest Ebola outbreak is worrying
The World Health Organization is announcing on Wednesday whether Congo's latest outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus should be declared a global health emergency. Some aid groups expressed alarm when the rate of new cases more than doubled this month. With the area compared to a war zone, resistance to health workers sometimes turning violent and confirmed cases found near the heavily traveled Ugandan border, the risk of regional spread is "very high."
World
Outburst of firebrand far-left French leader prompts probe
French far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon has built a career on his firebrand oratory. But the 2017 presidential candidate's famously acid tongue has now landed him in trouble, with prosecutors going after the leader of the France Unbowed party for verbally savaging anti-corruption investigators.
World
Poland, US firm sign long-term gas imports deal
Poland's main gas company says it has signed a long-term contract for the purchase of some 40 million tons of liquefied natural gas from a U.S.-based producer in the first such deal in Central and Eastern Europe.
World
The Latest: Canadian ex-MP Mulroney joins cannabis company
The Latest on Canada's legalization of recreational marijuana (all times local):
