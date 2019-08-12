More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: French government wants Epstein investigation
The Latest on the death of Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
National
Hearing set for New Mexico man in Delaware swatting case
A federal judge is holding a plea hearing for a New Mexico man accused of posing as another person to make bomb threats against an elementary school and a Walmart in southern Delaware.
Variety
Minnesota teen buys an island in the Mississippi for his beloved bunnies
On a Mississippi River isle, a teenager has created a haven for his beloved bunnies, and a healing place for humans.
National
Democrat Galloway launches Missouri gubernatorial campaign
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway launched her Democratic campaign for governor Monday by highlighting her efforts to uncover government waste and criticizing a new state law banning most abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy.
Variety
Swift, Downey Jr light up Teen Choice Awards
