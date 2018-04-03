More from Star Tribune
APNewsBreak: Many North Dakota GOP delegates repaying fees
"Dozens and dozens" of North Dakota Republican delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them to attend this weekend's state convention, the chairman of the party said Tuesday.
EPA chief draws Trump praise _ and ire
President Donald Trump is offering measured support for Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency chief whose deregulatory efforts make him one of the most consequential Cabinet members. But Pruitt, who is at the center of swirling ethics questions over his travel spending and ties to Washington lobbyists, is not out of hot water yet.
The Latest: Walker signs breast tissue bill
The Latest on bills Gov. Scott Walker signed Thursday (all times local):
US targets waiver letting California steer emissions limits
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, turned his sights this week on a nearly half-century-old federal waiver that allows California to pursue its own, tough tailpipe emission standards, and allows other states to opt in to California's standards rather than federal ones if they choose.
Ex-Missouri governor urges court to allow wind-energy line
Missouri's former governor, now arguing as a private attorney, urged the state's highest court on Tuesday to overturn a decision blocking a proposed 780-mile power line that would carry wind energy across the Midwest.
