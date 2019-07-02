More from Star Tribune
Music
Singer Patti LaBelle to be honored with street naming
Patti LaBelle is being honored in her hometown of Philadelphia with her very own street.
Nation
How I ditched debt: 'It made our marriage so strong'
In this series, NerdWallet interviews people who have triumphed over debt. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.BAILEY AND RAY ROBERTSONHOW MUCH: $33,456 in…
National
Trump says tanks will be part of his July Fourth celebration
President Donald Trump isn't taking "no tanks" for an answer on the Fourth of July.
Nation
Lawmakers decry conditions at Texas border station
A group of lawmakers decried the conditions at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas following a visit organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Nation
State mapmaker brings creativity, whimsy to Ohio road maps
If your summer travel plans involve traveling through Ohio and you're still a fan of paper maps, it's time you meet Bruce Hull.