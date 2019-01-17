More from Star Tribune
National
Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his big speech
She imperiled his State of the Union address. He denied her a plane to visit troops abroad.
Business
Senate Republicans push for direct primary care
They proposed regulating managers who can affect prescription drug cost and access.
Politics
Bid to get Minnesota federal election security money picks up early in session
An early victory this week in the House has Secretary of State Steve Simon optimistic that he will soon be able to access that money to update the state's voter registration system.
Politics
Minnesota lawmakers target special education paperwork, teacher burnout
Bills would streamline reporting, give teachers more time in classroom.
Local
Morale low, anxiety high among federal prison workers in Minn.
Hundreds of Federal Bureau of Prisons employees missed their first paycheck Friday, and union leaders say the families are being forced to hastily cut costs.
