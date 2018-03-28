More from Star Tribune
National
Prince family lawyers to view data for potential lawsuit
Prosecutors in the Minnesota county where Prince died have agreed to share investigative files with attorneys for the musician's family under strict guidelines.
National
Online ads from unlicensed pot shops roil California market
Weedmaps is a go-to website for people looking to find a marijuana shop. With a few clicks on a cellphone, customers can find virtually any type of cannabis product, along with the fastest route to the place selling it and ratings from other consumers to help them decide what to buy.
National
Attorney for porn star seeks to depose Trump on payment
An attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels filed a motion Wednesday seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his attorney, dialing up pressure on the president over his alleged sexual encounter with her years ago.
National
Female candidates across US stress gender, motherhood
Women running for governor in Wisconsin and Maryland breastfeed their infants in their campaign videos. Another in Georgia tells voters that "the folks who have held the office of governor don't look like me."
National
The Latest: Zuckerberg plans to testify before Congress
The Latest on Facebook's burgeoning privacy scandal (all times local):
