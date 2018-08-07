More from Star Tribune
Variety
US stocks keep climbing; technology companies lead
U.S. stocks are rising again Tuesday as strong company earnings lift the market. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up for the fourth day in a row and fifth out of the last six. Technology companies and banks are making some of the largest gains. Overseas markets are also higher.
Movies
Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles
When actress Scarlett Johansson reversed course recently and canceled plans to play a transgender man in the film "Rub & Tug," transgender actors like Scott Turner Schofield were gratified — and pleasantly surprised. After years of watching non-trans stars win accolades — including Oscars — for what was seen as bravery in playing transgender characters, finally it seemed that somebody got it.
Nation
The Latest: Largest wildfire in California history grows
The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
National
Former Republican Congresswoman Margaret Heckler dies
Margaret Heckler, an eight-term Republican congresswoman from Massachusetts, secretary of Health and Human Services under President Ronald Reagan, and U.S. ambassador to Ireland, has died.
Home & Garden
Small indoor greenhouses let apartment dwellers grow veggies
You don't need a green thumb to grow vegetables indoors.On the contrary, there are plenty of indoor greenhouses that take the work out of growing…
