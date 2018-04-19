More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Season's fleeting for what's left of state high school spring sports
After last weekend's storm, hundreds of games have been scrapped. One local official says it could be May before outdoor fields are ready for play.
MN United
FIFA closes racism case from Under-17 World Cup final
FIFA closed a racism investigation Thursday that involved a Spain player and an England opponent from the Under-17 World Cup final.
Twins
Berrios feels right at home before LaMarre's 16th-inning walk-off
Twins starter Jose Berrios, a Puerto Rican native, shut out the Indians over seven innings as both offenses were kept in check of a marathon game in San Juan. The Twins won on a bases-loaded single in the 16th inning.
Sports
Nadal doesn't see himself skipping tournaments like Federer
For now, Rafael Nadal doesn't see himself skipping any major tournaments the way Roger Federer has been sitting out the French Open.
Wild
Sharks ride depth, Jones to first-round sweep of Ducks
Very little separated San Jose and Anaheim in the regular season, with the Ducks edging out the Sharks by one point for second place in the Pacific Division.
