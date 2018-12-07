More from Star Tribune
Inspired
Twin Cities-based movement gives retired men a place to talk, give back and feel valued
The Hopkins-based Men's Shed is part of an international movement to address growing concern about isolation and loneliness, particularly among men post-retirement.
Music
H.E.R., Ella Mai, Mendes and more react to the Grammy noms
How some of the nominees reacted when they heard they were up for Grammy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 10 in Los Angeles:
Variety
Ex-Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to student
A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student.
National
Senate passes bill making it easier to kill sea lions
A bill that would make it easier to kill sea lions that feast on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River has cleared the U.S. Senate.
Variety
Stocks drop 4 percent in rocky week on trade, growth worries
Wall Street capped a turbulent week of trading Friday with the biggest weekly loss since March as traders fret over rising trade tensions between Washington…
