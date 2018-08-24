More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge
A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was accused of grabbing a woman's behind and was arrested on Friday on a sex abuse charge, police said.
National
Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame
Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is suggesting that his wife is to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 in campaign funds for trips, clothing purchases and school tuition
National
Arkansas says executions unlikely before spring 2019
An attorney for Arkansas says it is "highly unlikely" the state will obtain new execution drugs and schedule dates to put inmates to death before a trial over its lethal injection method next spring.
Nation
Police: Judge fatally shot self after standoff near Miami
Authorities say a Social Security judge shot and killed himself after an hours-long standoff with police at a home southwest of Miami.
Variety
Texas man gets 40 years in prison for church fire
A Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a church fire that caused nearly $784,000 in damage.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.