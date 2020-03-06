More from Star Tribune
Gophers
St. Francis (Pa.) tops Sacred Heart 84-72, heads to finals
Isaiah Blackmon hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals and No. 2-seed St. Francis (Pa.) beat No. 3-seed Sacred Heart 84-72 in Saturday's Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals.
Gophers
No. 22 FSU beats No. 4 Louisville 62-60 to reach ACC finals
Florida State coach Sue Semrau knew there was no way her team was going to surprise No. 4 Louisville again, especially after upsetting the Cardinals on the road last month.
Wild
Hockey body tells AP women's worlds in Canada are canceled
The women's world hockey championships in Canada were canceled Saturday because of the new coronavirus.International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel told The Associated Press…
Twins
Miguel Sano homers as Twins win in Dominican Republic
Nelson Cruz and Sano both had two hits in a victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Wolves
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split
Kenny Atkinson won't have the chance to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together in Brooklyn.