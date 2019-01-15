More from Star Tribune
Head Start bus with students aboard crashes, tips over in Cottage Grove; minor injuries
The small bus ended up on its side, authorities said.
Lawsuit: Supervisors did nothing when Minneapolis K-9 officer complained of harassment
The suit, filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District court, seeks $50,000 in damages.
Closs family: Appreciate sympathy from suspect's father
The grandfather of a Wisconsin girl who was kidnapped after her parents were killed in October said Wednesday that he appreciates the sympathy being expressed by the suspect's father.
Minn. one of the nation's fastest-warming states, U scientists say
Cities are warming faster than the rest of the landscape, they tell a panel of legislators.
After Jayme Closs returns, Wisconsin town wonders how to feel safe
The randomness of a meticulously planned crime has shaken residents of Barron, Wis.
