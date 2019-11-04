More from Star Tribune
Gophers
In Year 2, Whalen has NCAA tournament aspirations for Gophers
Lindsay Whalen has full ownership of the program in her second season as Gophers women's basketball coach.
Gophers
Pitino previews Gophers season opener
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino previews the team's season opener vs. Cleveland State.
Gophers
2019-20 Gophers women's basketball roster
Here's the Gophers women's basketball roster under second-year coach Lindsay Whalen:
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro volleyball first team
First teamKennedi Orr, Eagan, jr., 5-11, S/RSHCollege: NebraskaThe most versatile player in the state. She makes the tough set look easy. Her future is as…
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro volleyball second, third teams
Second TeamAli Hinze, Osseo, sr., OH: Dynamic offensive threat is also a defensive standout. College: North Dakota State.Kali Wolf, Waconia, sr., OH: Versatile hitter is…