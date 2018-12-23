More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Rudolph's big day sparks Vikings; beating Bears next week clinches Wild Card
The Vikings defeated the Lions 27-9 and stayed a half-game ahead of the Eagles, who won on a final-play field goal. The results set up drama for the regular season's final Sunday.
Vikings
Saints narrowly upend Steelers and take top NFC seed
Drew Brees found a receiver who hadn't played most of the season to sustain a late touchdown drive. The Saints' defense found a way to force two fumbles in the fourth quarter. And New Orleans' punt-return unit stopped a fake punt less than a yard short of a conversion that might have helped Pittsburgh protect a late lead.
Vikings
Defense helps turn gut-punch struggle into gut-check victory
A "tough start" is underselling just how bad the Vikings were offensively before scoring 27 unanswered points. It took more than 25 minutes for them to get a first down.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wild
Patrick lifts Flyers over scuffling Rangers 3-2 in shootout
Nolan Patrick scored the lone goal in a shootout that lasted four rounds and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the scuffling New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.