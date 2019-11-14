More from Star Tribune
Sports
Federer beats Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals
Roger Federer showed that memories of this year's Wimbledon final are well and truly behind him.
Wolves
Podcast: Is this new version of Andrew Wiggins for real?
Chris Hine and Michael Rand discuss Andrew Wiggins' strong start, whether it's sustainable and what it means for his long-term future. And how about this: Are the Wolves a playoff team?
Vikings
Denver's Von Miller will get extra attention from Vikings' Kyle Rudolph
"You have to know where he is on every play," said the veteran tight end.
Vikings
Kyle Rudolph says Broncos can't be taken lightly
The Vikings tight end says he's glad Minnesota is facing Denver in Week 11, as it's given them time to prepare for the Broncos defense.
High Schools
Minneapolis North powers past Paynesville in 2A semifinal
The Polars trailed by four at halftime before exploding for four touchdowns en route to a 44-32 victory.