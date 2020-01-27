More from Star Tribune
Wild
Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3
Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the rival Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night in a heated game that featured a much-anticipated fight between Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian.
Sports
Kenin of US ousts No. 1 Barty to reach Australian Open final
Sofia Kenin never flinched.
Vikings
Many are outraged that teams didn't hire Bieniemy or Saleh
It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game.
Sports
The Latest: Muguruza beats Halep, into Australian Open final
The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):
Vikings
Katie Sowers trailblazer as 1st woman coach at Super Bowl
Katie Sowers answered questions on topics ranging from whether it hurt getting her ears pierced (no) to if she wants to be an NFL head coach one day (yes).