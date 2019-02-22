More from Star Tribune
Politics
Minnesota to become a 2020 'Super Tuesday' primary state
A primary will take place in the state on March 3, 2020, along with nine other states in next year's chaotic presidential election process.
National
Criminal charges possible in North Carolina's US House fight
With a new election ordered in North Carolina's disputed congressional race, a key question remains unanswered: Who could face criminal charges after a state elections board hearing exposed evidence of ballot fraud?
National
Puerto Rico Gov: Trump refuses meeting over hurricane relief
President Donald Trump has refused to meet privately with Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello, the governor said Friday, as he condemned the Trump administration for not providing more disaster relief in the 17 months since Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory and left thousands dead.
National
Trump sets up abortion obstacles, barring clinic referrals
The Trump administration on Friday set up new obstacles for women seeking abortions, barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals. The new policy is certain to be challenged in court.
National
Microsoft workers protest use of HoloLens headsets for war
A group of Microsoft workers is demanding the company cancel a contract supplying the U.S. Army with HoloLens headsets that they say would turn real-world…
