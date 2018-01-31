Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl is live in Minneapolis as part of Super Bowl Live. The show production was done this summer, but all the 'catletes' participating in Minneapolis are available for adoption through North Shore Animal League America.

Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl is live in Minneapolis as part of Super Bowl Live. The show production was done this summer, but all the 'catletes' participating in Minneapolis are available for adoption through North Shore Animal League America.