More From Sports
Twins
Yankees in danger of decade without World Series
The Yankees are in danger of going an entire decade without reaching a World Series for the first time since the 1910s.
Wolves
Emotional Butler 'brutally honest' in return to Wolves practice
Jimmy Butler returned to Wolves practice Wednesday - the first time since requesting a trade three weeks ago. His presence on the court caused a stir in the process.
Gophers
SEC's 8 ranked teams adds intrigue to remaining schedule
The SEC this week has been able to celebrate having the most ranked teams within a single conference at any time in the past two years.
Twins
Houston SS Correa struggles with back problem as ALCS looms
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he is in pain: Every swing and miss hurts his aching back, and on the bad days it can even be uncomfortable to walk.
Gophers
Jayhawks begin as questions swirl around sophomore De Sousa
Silvio De Sousa mugged for a couple cameras, then did a couple dance moves for video, before finally settling into a chair on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse.
