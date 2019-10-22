More from Star Tribune
Brooklyn begins season at home against Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn NetsBrooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDTThe Brooklyn Nets start the season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.Brooklyn went 42-40 overall in the…
Staal, Wild shut out Edmonton 3-0
The center's two first-period goals jump-started the sluggish Wild offense.
Wolves' Covington opens up and finds himself
The Wolves forward heads into a new season having learned the lesson that asking for help isn't weak.
Astros reliever James uses mental training to succeed
Josh James slowly walks slightly off the mound, turns around and fixes his gaze on the foul pole in right field.
Five Timberwolves story lines to follow this NBA season
Just how effective will their new emphasis on three-point shooting and up-tempo offense be?