After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says Minnesota had to turn things around and credits the defense for holding Denver to only three points in the second half, enabling them to win 27-23 over the Broncos.

After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says Minnesota had to turn things around and credits the defense for holding Denver to only three points in the second half, enabling them to win 27-23 over the Broncos.