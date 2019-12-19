More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Big Ten Network says volleyball viewership is No. 3 behind football, men's hoops
TV audience keeps growing, with the Gophers among the teams that are increasingly bigger draws.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Border battle up next
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the Vikings may keep running back Dalvin Cook out for the rest of the regular season in order to rest him for the playoffs.
Duluth
Settlement between UMD, women's hockey coach totals $4.5 million
Shannon Miller, who filed suit against her employer in 2015 after the university declined to renew her contract, will receive $2.1 million, and her attorneys will receive $2.4 million.
Wolves
NWSL's Reign FC acquired by French powerhouse OL Groupe
Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League is being acquired for just over $3.5 million by the OL Groupe, the parent company of French powerhouse Lyon.
Vikings
Jets' Bell has no regrets, no animosity toward Steelers
Le'Veon Bell will jog onto the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and spot plenty of Jets fans in the stands wearing his green and white jersey.