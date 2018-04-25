More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Matt Kenseth returning to NASCAR with Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing wants to be among NASCAR's elite again and recognized it needed help for its ongoing rebuild.
MN United
Don't call it a drought for Minnesota United's Christian Ramirez
The forward scored for the first time in 2018 this past weekend.
Gophers
Commission: Independent probes needed in complex NCAA cases
The NCAA is unfit to tackle complex, high-stakes investigations that can linger on for years, and should bring in professional outside enforcement on the biggest cases, a panel tasked with reforming corruption in college basketball concluded Wednesday after a seven-month investigation.
Vikings
Building the Vikings: Past trends could provide hints heading into draft
The current locker room represents over half of the United States, from Oregon to Florida. So can this tell us something about General Manager Rick Spielman's draft preferences?
Gophers
Gophers add North Carolina to future football schedules
The Gophers added North Carolina in 2023 and 2024. They'd been scheduled to meet in 2013 and 2014, but former coach Jerry Kill had them dropped to schedule lesser teams.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.