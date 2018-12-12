More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: How does the team respond to its woes on offense
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze what comes next for the Vikings after they fired their offensive coordinator and ask the question of how will Minnesota's offense respond to Kevin Stefanski taking over the role this late in the season?
MN United
A look at the teams in the Champions League round of 16
A look at the teams who have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage ahead of Monday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, for the round of 16:
Wolves
Antetokounmpo, Oladipo expected back for Bucks-Pacers game
The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will both be at full strength Wednesday night when All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo return to the court.
Vikings
Zimmer on DeFilippo firing: 'May work, may not work'
With quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski taking over duties as offensive coordinator, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he's not sure if the change will help the team, but he's determined to move forward after their loss to Seattle.
Vikings
Goodell: NFL won't pay for video in domestic investigations
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL won't pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league's handling of those investigations.
