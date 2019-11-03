More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Fox, Hield lead Kings to 113-92 rout of Knicks
De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and the Sacramento Kings routed the New York Knicks 113-92 on Sunday night for their second straight victory following a 0-5 start.
Vikings
Gordon scores twice as Chargers dominate Packers 26-11
Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns, Michael Badgley kicked four field goals and the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Green Bay Packers 26-11 on Sunday.
Vikings
Raiders get late TD pass, defensive stop to beat Lions 31-24
Derek Carr and the Raiders gave their football-starved fans quite a show in their first game back in Oakland in seven weeks.
Sports
Michael Rand's five things to watch for this week
• The Timberwolves led by as many as 34 points in a road thrashing of Washington on Saturday, a rare game without Karl-Anthony Towns. But when…
Wolves
Heat take huge early lead, rout Rockets 129-100
Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Meyers Leonard added 21 and the Miami Heat led by as many as 41 points on the way to an easy 129-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.