More From Nation
Variety
3,200 free metal detectors going to Indiana schools
Hundreds of Indiana schools have requested more than 3,200 hand-held metal detectors under a state program aimed at improving school safety that offers the devices for free.
National
Wife of ex-St. Louis police chief killed by falling concrete
Authorities say a prominent businesswoman and the wife of a former St. Louis police chief was killed instantly when a 1-ton chunk of concrete fell from a bridge over a roadway and crushed her car.
National
Atlantic City police officer charged with threatening man
An off-duty police officer in New Jersey has been charged with threatening to kill another man.
Nation
Police: Boys, ages 10 and 7, drive Lexus onto highway, crash
Police in Virginia say a 10-year-old boy and his 7-year-old passenger took a car and drove at least a dozen miles before crashing on an interstate.
National
Police bullet killed market employee during LA gunbattle
A store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a crowded supermarket was hit by a police officer's bullet, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.
