Papua activist gets 10 months jail for independence petition
An Indonesian court has found a Papuan activist guilty of treason and sentenced him to 10 months in prison for promoting a petition calling for a referendum on independence for the region.
Prison time for China anthem insults in new Hong Kong law
Hong Kong authorities on Friday unveiled planned legislation requiring students to be taught China's national anthem and punishing anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing says he is retiring as chairman of his conglomerate just shy of his 90th birthday.
The Latest: Russia prepares retaliatory sanctions against US
The Latest on the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy (all times local):
Australian court keeps Queen Elizabeth's letters secret
A historian lost her court bid on Friday to force Australian authorities to release secret letters that would reveal what Queen Elizabeth II knew of her representative's plan to dismiss Australia's government more than 40 years ago.
