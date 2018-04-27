More from Star Tribune
World
Probe finds negligence in crash that killed soccer players
Colombian authorities have concluded that fuel shortages and negligence caused a plane crash that killed 71 people in 2016, including most members of Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense.
World
Deadly clashes erupt again in Gaza at Israeli border fence
Hundreds of Palestinians converged on the Gaza Strip's border fence with Israel on Friday, trying to rip through it before drawing heavy Israeli fire in one of the most violent incidents yet in five weeks of protests. Three Palestinians were killed and dozens were reported wounded.
World
Women, children attend wrestling event in Saudi Arabia
Women and children were on hand to watch World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.'s "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia.
World
Another victim of deadly Toronto van attack identified
A high school association has identified another victim of the Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead and 14 injured.
World
Vatican aims to keep charities, donations clean with new law
The Vatican's financial watchdog has taken on responsibility for evaluating suspicious donations to Vatican-based charities and foundations, an assignment that marks a new phase of Pope Francis' financial reforms.
