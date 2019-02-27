More from Star Tribune
Consumer group says Kellogg's cut cereal vitamins in Mexico
The Netherlands-based consumer group Changing Markets says Kellogg Co. has reduced vitamins and micronutrients in some of the most popular breakfast cereals in Mexico.
World
Canada ex-attorney: Government tried to interfere in case
Canada's former attorney general testified Wednesday she experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to inappropriately interfere in the prosecution of a major Canadian engineering company and said it included "veiled threats."
Business
Trump, Kim share smiles, dinner before nuke talks
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un projected optimism Wednesday as they opened high-stakes talks about curbing Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons, a problem that has bedeviled generations of leaders.
World
UK lawmakers vote to hold prime minister to Brexit promises
Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Wednesday that Britain will leave the European Union on schedule next month, amid signs that her promise to give Parliament a vote on delaying Brexit was boosting support for her unpopular EU divorce deal.
World
Trump, at North Korea summit, distracted by Cohen
The moment was meant to be a grand diplomatic triumph, a headline-dominating spectacle that could lead to the disarmament of a dangerous nation while delivering a vital political victory.