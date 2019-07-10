Scores of children participated in the 32nd annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, west of Detroit. The games in the large mud pit were to include Mud Limbo and Wheelbarrow Races. A Mud Day king and queen were also expected to be crowned. A local fire department rig typically sprays water to rinse off the revelers.

