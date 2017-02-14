Dan Seger shared his collection of vintage typewriters with the public so they could type valentine's day cards the old fashioned way. During the Type a Valentine event amid the bustling Saturday morning rush of the Edelweiss Bakery in Prior Lake, kids were especially fascinated by Steger's five vintage typewriters: ranging from a 1937 Secretarial L.C. Smith to a 1967 Olivetti Underwood Studio 45.

