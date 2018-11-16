EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Local
U narrows field of candidates for school president
The University of Minnesota could be poised to hire its first female or minority top leader as its presidential search enters its final stretch.The university's…
Local
Specter of mandated live hearings on sexual misconduct at schools draws concern
Schools take a watch and wait approach.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan likely to pass, council members say
Even opponents concede there are enough votes to pass proposal at Dec. 7 City Council meeting.
Minneapolis
Feds charge former Hennepin County employee, husband with defrauding public assistance programs
Couple charged with conspiracy, multiple fraud counts after failing to disclose relationship in filing for benefits.
Local
Jury: Man guilty in killing of abusive Missouri mother
A Wisconsin man was convicted Friday in the stabbing death of a Missouri woman who forced her daughter for years to pretend to be disabled as part of a fraud scheme.